Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 30,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 6.4%

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

