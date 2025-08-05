Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,758 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $379,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

