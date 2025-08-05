NL Industries (NL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect NL Industries to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). NL Industries had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter.

NL stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $284.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NL Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NL Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

