NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Rogco LP

Rogco LP raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.