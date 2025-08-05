NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

