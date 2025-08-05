NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sharpepoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.