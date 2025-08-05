NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $110,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

