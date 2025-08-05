Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Okta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after acquiring an additional 938,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price target on shares of Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.61.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

