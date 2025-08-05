Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

