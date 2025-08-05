Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Palomar by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Palomar by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,374,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLMR stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

In other Palomar news, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 361 shares in the company, valued at $55,467.65. The trade was a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 382,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,572,558.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,102. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

