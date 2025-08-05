Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.95 million.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of PKOH opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park-Ohio stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

