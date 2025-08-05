Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

