Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,133,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Primoris Services by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 224,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,480.97. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.