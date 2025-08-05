Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PFG. UBS Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

