ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.17% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 251,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CSM opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

