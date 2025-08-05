PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Still a Buy?

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 7.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.