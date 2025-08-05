PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 1,368.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143,928 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 630.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, New Street Research lowered PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $1.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 580.0%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.95%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

