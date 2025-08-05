Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,677,000 after acquiring an additional 657,175 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,462,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,888,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 443,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,887,830. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $73.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

