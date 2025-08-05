Research Analysts Set Expectations for WWW Q3 Earnings

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 998,916 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

