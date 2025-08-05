Reviewing Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) & La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Volatility and Risk

La Rosa has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.77, meaning that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get La Rosa alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Rosa and Falcon’s Beyond Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $69.45 million 0.05 -$14.45 million ($505.60) -0.01 Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 128.80 $22.06 million $0.10 71.79

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Falcon’s Beyond Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon’s Beyond Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of La Rosa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -142.90% -155.71% -74.94% Falcon’s Beyond Global 18.35% -1.43% 2.03%

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global beats La Rosa on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.