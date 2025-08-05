Reviewing Stepan (NYSE:SCL) & Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stepan and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan 2.57% 4.78% 2.42% Brenntag 3.24% 11.47% 4.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stepan and Brenntag”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan $2.18 billion 0.52 $50.37 million $2.54 19.61 Brenntag $17.57 billion 0.51 $580.22 million $0.79 15.66

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Stepan. Brenntag is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stepan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stepan has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stepan and Brenntag, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brenntag 1 4 0 0 1.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Stepan shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Stepan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Stepan pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Stepan pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brenntag pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stepan has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Stepan is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Stepan beats Brenntag on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients. Its surfactants are also used in various applications, including emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products; and industrial applications comprising latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE); polyester resins, including liquid and powdered products, which are used in CASE applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials, as well as components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. Stepan Company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

