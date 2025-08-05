Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jones Trading boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:RITM opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

