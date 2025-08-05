Royal Gold (RGLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.5%

RGLD stock opened at $156.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.97.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Gold stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.