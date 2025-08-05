Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $62.56 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 347.37%.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $9,684,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

