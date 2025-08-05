Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

