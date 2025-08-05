Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

About Shaftesbury Capital

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.