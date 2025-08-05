Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Expands By 271.4%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, anincreaseof271.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Bilfinger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.3316 per share. This is an increase from Bilfinger’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Bilfinger’s payout ratio is -130.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

