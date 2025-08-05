Significant Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

