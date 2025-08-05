Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Snam Trading Down 0.0%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
About Snam
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.
