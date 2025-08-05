SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2,411.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

