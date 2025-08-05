SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

