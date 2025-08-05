SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. On average, analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.68.
A number of research firms have commented on SWTX. Cowen downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
