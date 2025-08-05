StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 4,057.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in StoneX Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,243,496.25. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $1,129,960.00. Following the sale, the president owned 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,193.60. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,305 shares of company stock worth $6,474,552. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

