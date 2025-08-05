Streaming Stocks To Watch Now – August 3rd

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Figma, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, and Roku are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is delivering audio, video or other digital content directly to consumers over the internet. These companies—such as Netflix, Spotify or Disney+—typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or a hybrid of both. Investors in streaming stocks focus on metrics like subscriber growth, churn rates and content spending to assess future profitability and market position. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. 203,669,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,436,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Shares of NYSE FIG traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. 55,774,782 shares of the stock traded hands. Figma has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIG

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ:APP traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.17. 6,325,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. AppLovin has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $627.15. 2,529,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $300.57 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $14.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.98. 15,358,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Featured Stories