TCW Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SLNZ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TCW Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SLNZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TCW Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLNZ. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,494,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000.

Shares of SLNZ opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. TCW Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09.

The TCW Senior Loan ETF (SLNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a focus on global senior loans of any credit quality and maturity bracket. The investment objective is to provide diversification in the fixed income space.

