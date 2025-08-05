TD Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage by 748.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.67 and a beta of 1.24. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

