TD Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 17,477 Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Opera alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 56.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 24.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 4,112.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 410.0%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Opera

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.