TD Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 53,267 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3,587.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 368,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OM. BTIG Research set a $37.00 target price on Outset Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Outset Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($2.69). The firm had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.81 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.62% and a negative net margin of 98.74%. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

