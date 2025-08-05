TD Asset Management Inc Buys 19,089 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,058,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,703 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Bitfarms by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,801,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,037 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,270,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 819,107 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $609,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BITF. Jones Trading began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.49. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 40.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.