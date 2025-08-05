TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Axos Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AX opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

