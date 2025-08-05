TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,584 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of CARGO Therapeutics worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 565.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

