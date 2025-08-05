TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 725.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 411,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox bought 100,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. This represents a 70.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

