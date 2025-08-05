TD Asset Management Inc Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.84. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.85 million. Aurora Cannabis had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

