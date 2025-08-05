TD Asset Management Inc Has $361,000 Stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYRE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $974.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

