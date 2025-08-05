TD Asset Management Inc Has $852,000 Holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Oric Pharmaceuticals worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oric Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $830.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,317 shares in the company, valued at $717,328.50. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Angie You purchased 26,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $249,745.83. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,745.83. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $416,289. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

