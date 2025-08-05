TD Asset Management Inc Invests $208,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 87.0% in the first quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 150.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCT opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Wall Street Zen cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

