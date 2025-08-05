TD Asset Management Inc Invests $212,000 in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,018,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,175,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 87.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,344,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SKM stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.63. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

