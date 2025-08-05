TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $155,000 Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 172,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:ZIM opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 63.46% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 1,696.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

