TD Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Delek US by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 839,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

DK stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.18%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

