TD Asset Management Inc Sells 158,073 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $6,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 321,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

